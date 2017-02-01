The Most Relaxing Songs In The...

A Cork Man Has Invented The Perfect Pillow

Soft or hard, feathered or foam - your choice of pillow is a very personal one.

Some people love heaps of pillows stacked on top of each other so they're effectively sleeping upright, while others prefer flat pitta-bread like pillows so they're pretty much lying flat on their backs.

Now a Cork neck and back pain specialist, Noel O'Connor, has invented the 'perfect pillow' which he says will hold the head in the perfect position, improve oxygen uptake, prevent snoring and even help stop sleepers from grinding their teeth.

Shut up and take our money Noel.

The pillow has already raised over €80,000 as part of a Kickstarter campaign as people scramble to get a perfect sleep.

Pun alert: that would be the dream. (sorry)