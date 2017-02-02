Say Stuff That Suits The Music

The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

The Wins And Fails When It Comes To Pregnancy Announcements

Last night, in one swift move, Beyonce announced she's expecting twins and posted the most liked picture of all time on Instagram.

The picture, which is a little unconventional, has amassed over seven million likes, and is still growing.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

As soon as we clapped eyes on the pic we were immediately reminded of some of the more 'off the wall' announcements that have been posted to social media.

Some were very clever...

Some were cringeworthy and a bit mortifying...

While some announcements should never, ever have happened

Ever

Is this something you would do on Facebook? Let us know on Twitter @TodayFM.