on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

The Wins And Fails When It Comes To Pregnancy Announcements

by Alison Healy  02nd Feb 2017  09:10
Today FM image

Last night, in one swift move, Beyonce announced she's expecting twins and posted the most liked picture of all time on Instagram.

The picture, which is a little unconventional, has amassed over seven million likes, and is still growing. 

As soon as we clapped eyes on the pic we were immediately reminded of some of the more 'off the wall' announcements that have been posted to social media.

Some were very clever...

Today FM Image

Some were cringeworthy and a bit mortifying...

Today FM Image

Today FM Image

Today FM Image

Today FM Image

While some announcements should never, ever have happened

Today FM Image

Ever

 

Today FM Image

 Is this something you would do on Facebook? Let us know on Twitter @TodayFM.

 

  • Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    Teachers reject pay deal to avert strike action

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    No cake walk

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

    Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos