The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

News broke yesterday that SeekingArrangement.com, also known as a 'Sugar Daddy' dating site, now has 10,000 Irish students that are signed up to its service.

Speaking exclusively to Dermot & Dave "Heather," an Irish sugar baby from Dublin, talked the lads through why she signed up to the website and continues to use it as a source of income.

Heather says it mainly involves going out and accompanying older men on dates, they go to restaurants, pubs, the cinema or even just for coffee.

The Dublin girl, who is in her 20s, says some men are Irish but she's been on dates with Indian men, French men and men from lots of different countries.

Heather says, "It's not about hooking up, it's the company. If men want something more you just say it as it is and that's the end of it."

She did say that if there is a connection a further personal relationship can be developed but that's only happened once during her time on the site.

When it comes to financial gain Heather says it can sometimes be a weekly allowance, if it's a long term arrangement.

She added that the money has helped her with college and her family.

"Surprisingly a lot of the men have good taste in handbags, clothes, jewellery and make up and that's what I get."

Heather says she is very mindful of her personal safety, "I always make sure that people who are close to me know where I am and that there is someone I know nearby."

She has been taken away for a weekend around Ireland and is going abroad in a couple of weeks.

Heather did admit that there can be confusion from time to time, some of the men fail to understand that there is a fine line between a sugar baby and an escort.

For now Heather says, "It's easy money but you've to be careful, just like any other dating app, you don't know who you will be meeting so you have to take precautions."

You can listen to Dermot & Dave's full interview with Heather here.