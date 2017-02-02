To Eat Or Not To Eat That Weird...

Travis Scott Snotted Himslef At Last Night's Drake Show

Absolutely. Mortifying.

Travis Scott must be scarlet right now after falling off the stage at Drake‘s show at The O2 in London last night

Scott wasn’t hurt but there are reports that he damaged a huge globe, which then couldn’t be used.

Travis Scott fell at Drake LMAO pic.twitter.com/My7Fc9T6xx — Ashley Keep (@ashkeeps) February 1, 2017

Because of this Drake then announced to the crowd that the show would be “for free tonight”

Drake later said “London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show.”

It's yet to be confirmed whether or not fans will get a refund.