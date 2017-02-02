on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

To Eat Or Not To Eat That Weird Part Of A Banana

by Alison Healy  02nd Feb 2017  11:56
Today FM image

It looks, feels and tastes weird and for a long time that random bit at the end of banana has bothered a lot of people.

Dave nearly ate it by mistake this morning (and nearly risked death obviously) but Dermot just couldn't see what all the fuss was about and chowed down on the banana nipple like totes no big deal.

We put this to you, the great people of Ireland, and it seems like the majority of you are in agreement with Dave.

Today FM Image

Today FM Image

It's likely that people who eat this part of a banana can be found muching on the hairy part of a kiwi and the white skin of an orange.

*gags

 For future reference this is how you're actually supposed to open a banana, who knew?!

  • Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    Teachers reject pay deal to avert strike action

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    No cake walk

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

    Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos