To Eat Or Not To Eat That Weird Part Of A Banana

It looks, feels and tastes weird and for a long time that random bit at the end of banana has bothered a lot of people.

Dave nearly ate it by mistake this morning (and nearly risked death obviously) but Dermot just couldn't see what all the fuss was about and chowed down on the banana nipple like totes no big deal.

Everyone knows if you eat the end bit of a banana you risk death! Everyone except Dermot. Do you have any fruit no-goes? #DermotAndDave pic.twitter.com/4Yq5qzhhNW — Today FM (@todayfm) February 2, 2017

We put this to you, the great people of Ireland, and it seems like the majority of you are in agreement with Dave.

It's likely that people who eat this part of a banana can be found muching on the hairy part of a kiwi and the white skin of an orange.

*gags

For future reference this is how you're actually supposed to open a banana, who knew?!