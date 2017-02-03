To Eat Or Not To Eat That Weird...

Captain Birds Eye: You Have To Be Codding Us

First Toblerone, then Terry's Chocolate Orange, now this!

People struggle to cope with change.

This was pretty evident when Toblerone bars changed shape and all of a sudden there was a lot less less chocolate but the price remained the same.

There was outrage, it happened months ago and people are STILL upset.

i'm still upset over the Toblerone bar change if we're being honest — Kane Peterson (@kaneapeterson) January 6, 2017

Now Fish Fingers look like they're the next food favourite to get some money-saving treatment.

In the UK, a standard box of 12 fish fingers has now ben cut to 10, but they will still cost £2.50.

We all know when something gets the chop in the UK it's not long until it happens over here.

And just when fish fingers were experiencing a sort of resurgence in restaurants around the country! Did you know fish finger tacos are now a thing?

Dave did, and was only too happy to display his fish-finger-taco-eating skillz for the whole office to admire.

Going forward he'll get a lot less fish finger for his money, so we hope you enjoyed these ones Dave.