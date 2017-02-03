Halloween In Ireland Summed Up In One Picture

This is brilliant but it also brought back some pretty traumatic memories.
Halloween in Ireland has become a much more sophisticated operation than it used to be back in the 80s and 90s.
25 years ago a decent costume was made out of a black plastic bag.
T'is far from shop-bought costumes we were reared!
But reddit user Grello has summed it up perfectly with one pic.
As someone put so eloquently in the comments, "Ha-ha I remember that in our house. Looks like something out of Guantanamo bay now."
Classic Ireland.