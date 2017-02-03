Cillian Murphy Has The Best...

Halloween In Ireland Summed Up In One Picture

This is brilliant but it also brought back some pretty traumatic memories.

Halloween in Ireland has become a much more sophisticated operation than it used to be back in the 80s and 90s.

25 years ago a decent costume was made out of a black plastic bag.

T'is far from shop-bought costumes we were reared!

But reddit user Grello has summed it up perfectly with one pic.

As someone put so eloquently in the comments, "Ha-ha I remember that in our house. Looks like something out of Guantanamo bay now."

Classic Ireland.