Weird And Wonderful Ads From The 2017 Super Bowl

Every year it feels like the Super Bowl gets bigger and bigger.

The halftime show is now a mega concert in itself and the ads have become highly produced mini movies, starring celebs and which take the internet by storm in the days leading up to the big game.

This year was no different. As the New England Patriots crashed to victory over the Atlanta Falcons viewers were bombarded with ads for Tide, Skittles and of course Coca Cola.

We've rounded up some of the weirdest and some of the best Super Bowl commercials for you to enjoy.

(good luck getting the avocado song out of your head)

Mr. Clean is now some sort of hybrid human.CGI and somehow thyey've made it sexy... kind of. The ad has already been viewed 7.5 million times on YouTube.

There's this excellent ad which encourages people to get their own domain before it’s gone by playing on the "Being John Malkovich" idea. Classic John Malkovich!

Melissa McCarthy lends her name to Kia and there are some quality laugh out loud moments in this ad.

But this moment courtesty of Christoper Walken and Justin Timberlake is the game changer. Who doesn't love a dramacic reading of *NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye? (which cleverly ties into the product they're promoting, extra points for this play on words)

The more controversial ads included campaigns from Budweiser and 84 Lumber (the largest privately-owned building materials company in the US.) The Bud ad tells the brands story from the perspective of an immigrant (obviously pointing towards Donald Trump's travel bans)

Lastly here's an ad for avocados, and it's magnificent.

And for those who want to absorb the entire 14 minutes of Super Bowl 2017's halftime show, here you go. The Lady Gaga moment at the end just might be the most Lady Gaga moment of all time.