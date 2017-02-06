on air now Current Show

Trailer For Stranger Things 2 Dropped During The Super Bowl

by Alison Healy  06th Feb 2017  09:55
Today FM image

Every year advertisers pay millions to have 30 second ads feature during one of the Super Bowl commercials.

They cost a reported $5 million each so they tend to be ridiculously good.

However big brands are not the only things that are showcased every year, movie studios also take advantage of the massive audiences by releasing their big movie trailers for the year.

Fans of the Netflix original series Stranger Things will be happy, a new trailer for season two dropped last night and it looks just as good as the first one.

Trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Transformers: The Last Knight and Baywatch all got some airtime throughout Super Bowl 2017.

It's going to be a big year for movies!

