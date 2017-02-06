Jack Whitehall Worries He'll Be Kicked Out Of Coppers For Peeing In Handbags

28 year old Jack Whitehall has managed to stay pretty grounded for such a popular bloke.

He's even admitted his mam drops him to his shows in the back of her car. Now that's grounded.

Jack joined Dermot & Dave ahead of his Dublin gigs in the 3Arena on February 21st and 22nd to chat about his fame-hungry dad and getting smacked around by Katie Taylor.

Jack recalled his days on the set of a League Of Their Own with James Corden, who he thought was chatting to him in his dressing room because they were BFFs, turns out Corden was in Jacks dressing room becuase that's where all the good sweets and snacks were.

And it seems like Jack Whitehall is just as fearful about what can happen after a night in Coppers as the rest of us saying, "I'll probably be escorted out of Coppers at three in the morning for urinating in a woman's handbag."

Yep, you don't get much more grounded than Jack Whitehall folks! Catch his full interview with the lads below.