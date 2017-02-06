on air now Current Show

Mariah Carey Torches Her Wedding Dress In New Video

by Alison Healy  06th Feb 2017  10:37
Today FM image

Mariah has reached peak Mariah

Mariah Carey will always know exactly how to play the game.

Following her split from uber wealthy James Packer, Mariah has turned destroying her would-be wedding dress into art.

The wedding dress is now the star of her new music video 'I Don't.'

The dress gets torched at the end of the video and what makes this even more insane is the fact that the dress reportedly cost $250,000.

Although this move may have turned Maria's personal loss into a financial gain.

The clever video has people flocking to view it in their droves.

 

#IDONT is the #1 video on iTunes! Thank you! 😘😘😘 @itunes @yg

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah 1 - wedding dress 0

 

