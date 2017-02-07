Laois Man To Cycle 4,500KM Offroad Along The Rockies For Charity

John Bolton is some man.

He's set to travel 4,500 kilometres, off-road, along the Rockies in under 35 days.

He'll face the dangers of wild bears, he'll have to carry his own water supply for days at a time and by the end of it all he'll have climbed over 200,000 feet.

To put this into perspective this journey is the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest seven times.

John, who is 50, is doing it all to raise funds for Laois Hospice and says he can't wait to get going.

He'll have a satelite phone, but the coverage in the Rockies is almost nonexistent so he'll be updating friends and family when he stops in towns along the way.

John joined Dermot & Dave to tell them how he's preparing for such a mammoth undertaking and how he'll protect his hoop along the way!