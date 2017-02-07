How Many Songs Can Fit Into Ed...

How Can Parents Control Their Children's Internet Access

Keeping kids safe while they're using the internet is a worry that plays on the minds of most parents.

What can they access, who has access to them, what are they looking at behind closed doors, it's all a little scary and overwhelming.

Today is Internet Safety Day and Dermot & Dave had Baz Ashmawy on to chat about how he and his wife Tanja keep their six kids safe while they are online.

The 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammies star has recently become the ambassador for iKydz, an Irish company that's created a home internet control device which blocks, monitors and controls access to all other devices that can access the internet in the home.

What happens when a 4 year old googles penis? @bazashmawy is telling #DermotAndDave how he keeps his 6 kids safe online #InternetSafetyDay pic.twitter.com/jmgmXb1m69 — Today FM (@todayfm) February 7, 2017

Recent statistics have revealed that 1 in 3 children have been a victim of online bullying, almost double than the previous year and shockingly, 1 in 7 young people have taken a naked/semi-naked picture of themselves and over half shared the picture with someone else.

Listen to the full interview here: