Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

Dermot & Dave, who have been best friends for over 15 years, will bring their lives, laughs and loves to 9am. With three hours to play with they will be looking for listeners to join in the craic, discussing life and all that make us uniquely Irish. Listeners can also expect a host of big guest interviews.

Dermot & Dave joined Today FM in August 2014 after a very successful 12 year run on Dublin station, 98FM where they presented an award winning breakfast show before moving to the drive-time slot.

The multiple award winning pair have been recognised for their radio achievements on numerous occasions. 2016 marked 7 in a row for Dermot & Dave as they picked up a PPI award for ‘General Music Programme’ while Dermot Whelan was awarded the ‘Best Music Presenter’ accolade.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Today FM, Keith McCormack said: “Dermot & Dave have a unique on air chemistry that listeners enjoy and interact with on a daily basis. They consistently keep the listener at the forefront of what they do and have an ear for a great story and what makes the people of Ireland tick. We’re delighted to launch this brand new show in the coming weeks as it marks what’s set to be an exciting year for Today FM”

Speaking about the new show, Dermot Whelan commented: "We're very excited about taking over this slot on Today FM. It's a very natural fit for us and the bigger available audience means even more fantastic listeners to get to know. For us, radio is all about the listener and we can't wait to get stuck in later this month".

Dave Moore said: "Our show is about having fun and that's what we'll fill the airwaves with. 2017 is going to be huge for us with the Ah, Sure Lookit Tour and, now, this new opportunity to bring our radio show to more people. We're thrilled!"

Today FM will announce a new lunchtime show in the coming weeks.

It’s a big year for the duo as they also recently announced their nationwide comedy tour entitled ‘Ah Sure Lookit’ which kicks off in March and will take in 30 venues across the country in 2017. Dermot & Dave debuted their stage show in Cork and Galway in October last year.

Since joining Today FM, Dermot & Dave have welcomed some Hollywood heavy hitters into the studio including Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. They shot to number 1 in the iTunes charts last summer with their self penned Euro’s hit ‘Robbie Keane in a Limousine’ and broadcast their lunchtime show live from France in front of masses of Irish fans.

On the music front, Dermot & Dave’s Barber Sessions on Today FM has welcomed some of the biggest Irish and UK artists to perform live in front of Today FM listeners in a barber shop setting. Previous artists include: The Coronas, Picture This, James Morrison and even Johnny Logan!