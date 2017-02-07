Dublin Shop Owners Have Perfect Response To Trump's Wall

Mexican people around the world have been coming out against Donald Trump's proposal to build a wall along the US/Mexican boarder ever since he announced it during his campaign.

And now the owners of Picado, a Mexican grocery and cooking school in Dublin, are having their say by fitting their window with a wall of love, beside a big cut-out of Trump himself labelled El Bully.

Lily Ramirez-Foran and her husband Alan Foran are not fans of President Donald Trump and felt it was time to take a stance saying, "We normally keep personal politics outside our business life, but with all that's been said and done so far, we needed to make a positive statement and highlight the things that are TRULY important in our ever increasing and interconnected multicultural world.

"Walls are divisive, but if we focus on the words, we'll find the common ground that makes us great human beings! Build bridges NOT walls! #PicadoWallofLove."

Lily's passion is clear to see, just look how thrilled she was when cut-out Trump arrived a few days ago.