Audio Reveals A Very Close Call Between Two Planes Over Dublin

This is hectic.

Audio has been released of two planes coming within one mile of each other while flying in Irish airspace.

It happened last Monday at Dublin airport when an Aer Lingus A320 and Ryanair Boeing 737 were approaching Dublin airport.

At their closest, the two planes were just under 1 mile apart laterally and 700 feet vertically.

The minimum is 3 miles laterally and 1000 feet vertically in most airspace.

The controller and the pilots are being praised for their quick thinking and calm manner.

It has been highlighted that similar situations are regular occurrences around the world every day.