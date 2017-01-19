Milestone Music

What is your milestone music moment?

A few weeks ago, we did a piece on 'Milestone Music Moments' - the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out of home, nights out, going to college, bad jobs, good jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings & babies.

After that show, we got so many lovely emails and one in particular stood out to us.

Hi Ian

My song is Mark Morrison's 'Return of the Mack'. Back in 2014, myself and my husband, after years of trying for baby , were waiting in a clinic to go and have our first embryo transfer. Of course, we were sitting in silence - really nervous and anxious and then on the radio pops 'Return of the Mack'. James, my hubby, said 'Oh, a little mood music for conceiving!' - We both burst out laughing and it really lightened the mood! We took it as a good sign and sure enough we had our beautiful baby boy Nathan 9 months later , so that was our conception song albeit in unconventional circumstances.

Michelle

Milestone #2 - After talking to Michelle, we decided to make Milestone Music a regular thing and this morning, we spoke to Barry from Dublin, who told us a brilliant (and rather unfortunate) story from his college days and the song that reminds him of that time.

Milestone #3 - Hugh and his wife had just made the plunge and signed the papers for their first mortgage. They left the solicitors and turned on the radio in the car. What was the first song they heard?

Milestone #4 - You might need a little tissue for Stephen Murphy's emotional Milestone Music Moment. It centers around his little girl Lynne and is a really sweet story.

Milestone #5 - Trevor from Cork's Milestone Music Moment goes back to Italia '90. He was 16 and lucky enough to head over to see the now legendary Ireland V Italy match. The song he has chosen brings him right back to the time and the love story that blossomed that summer.

Milestone #6 - Paudie Fahey from Waterford came on this morning to tell us about his Milestone Music moment and lots of people were very impressed with the song choice and enjoyed his story.

Milestone #7 - Karolina is from Poland but now lives in Cork. She told us this morning about the Milestone Music moment she had one night in Temple Bar. She said it was the moment that made her feel at home in Ireland.

Milestone #8 - Mary-Jane O'Regan's Milestone Music moment brought her back to the summer of 2006 and her 'Wine Wednesday' club...

Milestone #9 - Kate Blake brought us back to a time when her now husband Ollie uttered those all important 3 little words for the first time.......

