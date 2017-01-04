on air now Current Show

Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

by Kate Brennan Harding  04th Jan 2017  16:45
Today FM image

First Show of 2017

Paul McLoone's first show of the new year was as you can expect.. brilliant! 

Here's his playlist

More tonight at 9pm. 

 

9 -10 p.m.

PIL – Rise
Nirvana – Come As You Are
Queens Of The Stone Age – If I Had A Tail

 

Iggy Pop – American Valhalla
Cathy Davey – The Pattern
The Stranglers – Golden Brown

The Rolling Stones – Ride ‘Em On Down
The Moonlandingz –Black Hanz
The Cure – Push

The Blades – On The Town
Christine And The Queens – Here
The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby

10 -11 p.m.

The Jam – Eton Rifles
The Smiths – The Headmaster Ritual
Belle And Sebastian – We Rule The School

The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation
Pixies – Might As Well Be Gone
John Grant – Sensitive New Age Guy

Róisín Murphy – Mastermind
Beck – Lost Cause
PJ Harvey – The Wheel

Lisa Hannigan – Prayer For The Dying
The xx – Say Something Loving

11p.m. – 12 a.m.

David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
T. Rex – Cosmic Dancer
Mott The Hoople – Sea Diver

Leonard Cohen – Leaving The Table
Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions Ft. Kurt Vile – Let Me Get There
Neil Young – Harvest Moon

We Cut Corners – Middle Kids
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Talking Heads – Heaven

Papertrail – I Never Knew That I Was Anyone


George Michael – Praying For Time

