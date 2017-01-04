Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

Paul McLoone's first show of the new year was as you can expect.. brilliant!
Here's his playlist
More tonight at 9pm.
9 -10 p.m.
PIL – Rise
Nirvana – Come As You Are
Queens Of The Stone Age – If I Had A Tail
Iggy Pop – American Valhalla
Cathy Davey – The Pattern
The Stranglers – Golden Brown
The Rolling Stones – Ride ‘Em On Down
The Moonlandingz –Black Hanz
The Cure – Push
The Blades – On The Town
Christine And The Queens – Here
The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby
10 -11 p.m.
The Jam – Eton Rifles
The Smiths – The Headmaster Ritual
Belle And Sebastian – We Rule The School
The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation
Pixies – Might As Well Be Gone
John Grant – Sensitive New Age Guy
Róisín Murphy – Mastermind
Beck – Lost Cause
PJ Harvey – The Wheel
Lisa Hannigan – Prayer For The Dying
The xx – Say Something Loving
11p.m. – 12 a.m.
David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
T. Rex – Cosmic Dancer
Mott The Hoople – Sea Diver
Leonard Cohen – Leaving The Table
Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions Ft. Kurt Vile – Let Me Get There
Neil Young – Harvest Moon
We Cut Corners – Middle Kids
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Talking Heads – Heaven
Papertrail – I Never Knew That I Was Anyone
George Michael – Praying For Time