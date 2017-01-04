Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

Paul McLoone's first show of the new year was as you can expect.. brilliant!

Here's his playlist

More tonight at 9pm.

9 -10 p.m.

PIL – Rise

Nirvana – Come As You Are

Queens Of The Stone Age – If I Had A Tail

Iggy Pop – American Valhalla

Cathy Davey – The Pattern

The Stranglers – Golden Brown

The Rolling Stones – Ride ‘Em On Down

The Moonlandingz –Black Hanz

The Cure – Push

The Blades – On The Town

Christine And The Queens – Here

The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby

10 -11 p.m.

The Jam – Eton Rifles

The Smiths – The Headmaster Ritual

Belle And Sebastian – We Rule The School

The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation

Pixies – Might As Well Be Gone

John Grant – Sensitive New Age Guy

Róisín Murphy – Mastermind

Beck – Lost Cause

PJ Harvey – The Wheel

Lisa Hannigan – Prayer For The Dying

The xx – Say Something Loving

11p.m. – 12 a.m.

David Bowie – Moonage Daydream

T. Rex – Cosmic Dancer

Mott The Hoople – Sea Diver

Leonard Cohen – Leaving The Table

Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions Ft. Kurt Vile – Let Me Get There

Neil Young – Harvest Moon

We Cut Corners – Middle Kids

Katie Kim – Ghosts

Talking Heads – Heaven

Papertrail – I Never Knew That I Was Anyone



George Michael – Praying For Time