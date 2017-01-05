on air now Current Show

Fantastic Voyage Celebrating David Bowie with Paul McLoone

by Kate Brennan Harding  05th Jan 2017  15:27
Today FM image

The Paul McLoone Show Special David Bowie Tribute on Anniversary of his death.

January 10th 2017 marks the first anniversary of David Bowie's death. The Paul McLoone Show is planning a special show to mark this anniversary. 

'Fantastic Voyage' celebrating the works of David Bowie.

Paul McLoone will be playing music from his vast Bowie collection, and in particular, will be playing rarities, less known tracks and side projects.

This show will not be about the hits, but instead take you on a journey through the music that made David Bowie so special to so many. 

January 10th - 9pm - Midnight

Join Paul McLoone.

