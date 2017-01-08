on air now Current Show

Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - January 8th

by Ed Smith  08th Jan 2017  21:05
Happy Birthday David and Elvis! x

David Bowie – Let’s Dance

David Bowie – Young Americans

David Bowie – Sorrow

David Bowie – Absolute Beginners

David Bowie – Modern Love

David Bowie – Ashes To Ashes

David Bowie – Space Oddity

Tally Brown – Heroes

David Bowie – Oh You Pretty Things

David Bowie – Life On Mars

David Bowie – Kooks

David Bowie – Rock N’ Roll Suicide

 

Pearl Jam – Alive

The Jam – A Town Called Malice

Blur – There’s No Other Way

Pixies – Debaser

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock

Elvis Presley – Guitar Man

Elvis – Blue Moon Of Kentucky

The Smiths – This Charming Man

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry

The Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen

Bred – I Would Give Everything I Own

Peter Sarstedt – Where Do You Go To My Lovely

Van Morrison – And It Stoned Me

The Frames – Lay me Down

David Bowie – Sound And Vision

