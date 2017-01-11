Fantastic Voyage: A Bowie Celebration

Paul McLoone created a very special show for David Bowie

Fantastic Voyage: A Bowie Celebration.

Paul McLoone dedicated the show last night to David Bowie. Taking all the listeners on a fantastic voyage through his personal collection.

Bowie explosion! Thanks for listening, and all your suggestions. Love on ya! P. pic.twitter.com/J3XxbAQtoA — Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) January 10, 2017

There was a mammoth reaction to the show.

Anyone who fancies a bitta Bowie tonight, stick on @todayfm . Great tribute happening to the man himself. pic.twitter.com/GuM5c1PjBT — Marzie (@beanantea) January 10, 2017

You can listen back to the show on the player. It's an amazing show full of insight and stories about Bowie.

Here is a spotify playlist of the show.. please note, some of the rare tracks are not possible to find on Spotify. (Which is why radio is your only man!)

The Paul McLoone Show #FirstForMusic Monday to Thursday 9 - Midnight.