on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFirst CutInterviews One Vinyl ThingPaul McLoone SessionsPaul's Picks Playlists

Fantastic Voyage: A Bowie Celebration

by Kate Brennan Harding  11th Jan 2017  16:11
Today FM image

Paul McLoone created a very special show for David Bowie

Fantastic Voyage: A Bowie Celebration.

Paul McLoone dedicated the show last night to David Bowie. Taking all the listeners on a fantastic voyage through his personal collection. 

 

There was a mammoth reaction to the show. 

 

 

You can listen back to the show on the player. It's an amazing show full of insight and stories about Bowie.

 Here is a spotify playlist of the show.. please note, some of the rare tracks are not possible to find on Spotify. (Which is why radio is your only man!) 

The Paul McLoone Show #FirstForMusic Monday to Thursday 9 - Midnight. 

 

  • Today FM image

    Trump's news conference

    Today FM image

    Louise Duffy is Chatting with BETSY Tonight

    Today FM image

    Fantastic Voyage: A Bowie Celebration

    Today FM image

    Judge orders Apollo House residents to leave

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos