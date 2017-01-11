on air now Current Show

Louise Duffy is Chatting with BETSY Tonight

Louise Duffy is Chatting with BETSY Tonight

by Kate Brennan Harding  11th Jan 2017  16:45
Today FM image

Join Louise on Lost in Music tonight from 7pm

Join Louise Duffy on Lost in Music tonight, where alongside the latest in Music news, she will be talking with rising start BETSY. 

Betsy is a Welsh singer who is playing Eurosonic tomorrow.

She is a unique artist taking her lead from Grace Jones and Annie Lennox. She trained in St Martin's College studying fashion design. Worked in Balenciaga Paris, gave all that up to record her music! 

Brave move and worth it!

 

She is pretty special, listen in to Lost in Music tonight to find out more about her. 

Weeknights 7 - 9 

