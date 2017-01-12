Little Hours - Live In Studio

The last time Little Hours were in, they forgot their guitar. However, Ryan and John came fully equipped this morning and blew us all away with a gorgeous live performance of their new single 'Water'. We weren't the only ones who enjoyed it...
Just looked them up on @SpotifyUK, really good up-and-coming Irish music talent! https://t.co/UJKJYJjikh— Patrick Hanlon (@ipadzorz) January 12, 2017
@IanDempsey @todayfm @LittleHoursBand Brilliant tune. Well done lads. Donegal is proud— Eoin McGowan (@Furbymc) January 12, 2017
A really good song by @LittleHoursBand on @todayfm this morning!— Niall McBrearty (@niallmcb11) January 12, 2017
Beautiful @LittleHoursBand on @todayfm . Great tune— Niall Breslin (@nbrez) January 12, 2017
@LittleHoursBand on @todayfm, great start to the morning 😻 pic.twitter.com/cPyBXENRiU— Alisha Moore Kee (@AlishaKee1) January 12, 2017
A truly brilliant live version of Water by @LittleHoursBand on @IanDempsey @todayfm 🎶— Brenda McCallig ☘ (@BCallig) January 12, 2017
Listen back to the session here: For more live music, keep listening to The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM, every weekday morning from 7am.