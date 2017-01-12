on air now Current Show

Little Hours - Live In Studio

by Shauna O'Reilly  12th Jan 2017  11:24
They didn't disappoint...

The last time Little Hours were in, they forgot their guitar. However, Ryan and John came fully equipped this morning and blew us all away with a gorgeous live performance of their new single 'Water'. We weren't the only ones who enjoyed it...

Listen back to the session here:

