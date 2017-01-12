Little Hours - Live In Studio

They didn't disappoint...

The last time Little Hours were in, they forgot their guitar. However, Ryan and John came fully equipped this morning and blew us all away with a gorgeous live performance of their new single 'Water'. We weren't the only ones who enjoyed it...

Just looked them up on @SpotifyUK, really good up-and-coming Irish music talent! https://t.co/UJKJYJjikh — Patrick Hanlon (@ipadzorz) January 12, 2017

A really good song by @LittleHoursBand on @todayfm this morning! — Niall McBrearty (@niallmcb11) January 12, 2017

A truly brilliant live version of Water by @LittleHoursBand on @IanDempsey @todayfm 🎶 — Brenda McCallig ☘ (@BCallig) January 12, 2017

Listen back to the session here: For more live music, keep listening to The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM, every weekday morning from 7am.