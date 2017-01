Podcast Interview with BETSY

Louise Duffy chatted with the rising star.

If you missed last night's interview with rising star BETSY on Lost in Music, you can listen to it right here.

Louise Duffy caught up with BETSY, who was in a toilet at the hairdressers! She was preparing herself for her show at Eurosonic - the European music showcase.

We in Today FM think she is mighty!

More tonight with Louise Duffy 7pm.

#MusicYouNeed