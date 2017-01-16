on air now Current Show

Movie Club, Music News and The XX

by Kate Brennan Harding  16th Jan 2017  17:33
Today FM image

Louise Duffy has the latest music news #LostinMusic

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy is back on air at 7pm. The home for all your new music finds. 

Our album of the week is The XX - I See You. Louise will be playing a track from it nightly. You can win copies of it tonight!

This is what the band had to say about the album:

 

Monday night  on #LostinMusic is movie club.. have you followed the shows spotify playlist yet? DO IT! 

 Join Louise weeknights at 7pm

