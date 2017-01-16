Movie Club, Music News and The XX

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy is back on air at 7pm. The home for all your new music finds.
Our album of the week is The XX - I See You. Louise will be playing a track from it nightly. You can win copies of it tonight!
This is what the band had to say about the album:
It’s a celebration of our friendship, life, love and the highs and lows we went through over the last 4 years.— The xx (@The_xx) January 13, 2017
Monday night on #LostinMusic is movie club..
