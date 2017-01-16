on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allLouise’s PicksWhat’s The Score?

Artist Focus | Sampha

by Kate Brennan Harding  16th Jan 2017  19:45
Today FM image

Lost in Music introducing Sampha

Every night on Lost in Music, Louise Duffy features a brand new track. Tonight's artist in focus is Sampha. 

Sampha ( Sampha Sisay) 

Born in London, making music and collaborating with some serious big guns for the past few years.

Since the release of his debut ‘Sundanza’ EP in 2010 and 2013’s ‘Dual’ EP, Sampha has quietly but assuredly become one of the UK’s most enigmatic and respected artists. Still just twenty seven years old, he has lent his vocal, production and songwriting talents to a range of stand out releases, from UK contemporaries such as FKA twigs, Jessie Ware and SBTRKT to world-renowned superstars like Drake, Kanye West and, most recently this year, on Frank Ocean’s Endless and Solange’s A Seat At The Table albums.

Now it’s time for Sampha to tell his own story and Process, produced by Sampha himself and Rodaidh McDonald, is set to be his defining musical statement.

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Last man on the moon dies, aged 82

    Today FM image

    2 women die in Co Louth crash

    Today FM image

    Wife of Orlando nightclub killer arrested

    Today FM image

    Unite defends not using its vacant property for homeless

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos