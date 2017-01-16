Artist Focus | Sampha

Lost in Music introducing Sampha

Every night on Lost in Music, Louise Duffy features a brand new track. Tonight's artist in focus is Sampha.

Sampha ( Sampha Sisay)

Born in London, making music and collaborating with some serious big guns for the past few years.

Since the release of his debut ‘Sundanza’ EP in 2010 and 2013’s ‘Dual’ EP, Sampha has quietly but assuredly become one of the UK’s most enigmatic and respected artists. Still just twenty seven years old, he has lent his vocal, production and songwriting talents to a range of stand out releases, from UK contemporaries such as FKA twigs, Jessie Ware and SBTRKT to world-renowned superstars like Drake, Kanye West and, most recently this year, on Frank Ocean’s Endless and Solange’s A Seat At The Table albums.



Now it’s time for Sampha to tell his own story and Process, produced by Sampha himself and Rodaidh McDonald, is set to be his defining musical statement.