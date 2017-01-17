on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFirst CutInterviews One Vinyl ThingPaul McLoone SessionsPaul's Picks Playlists

Supergrass "In It For The Money" | Classic Album Of The Week

by Ollie Kelly  17th Jan 2017  16:02
Today FM image

The Paul McLoone Classic Album Of The Week

This week Dave Couse is in the Paul McLoone hot seat and he's chosen Supergrass' second album In It For The Money as The Classic Album Of The Week.

In It For The Money turns 20 this year and was released on Parlophone Records. The album reached No.2 in the UK Album Charts and sold 300,000 copies in the UK and over 1 million worldwide.

Only two songs were written before heading in to the Sawmills Studio in the Autumn of 1996 and the recording process was interrupted by drummer Danny Goffey returning to London to record with the band Lodger. Eventually the album featured classic singles such as Richard III, Going Out and Sun Hits The Sky.

The NME have named it as one of The Greatest British Albums Ever and the album also features in the book 1001 Albums To Hear Before You Die.

You can hear classic tracks from the album all this week on The Paul McLoone Show with Dave Couse so don't forget to tune in from 9PM, Monday-Thursday.

 

  • Today FM image

    Woman goes on trial for murder of boyfriend at their Dublin...

    Today FM image

    Supergrass "In It For The Money" | Classic Album Of...

    Today FM image

    Arrest in connection with Tullamore Gym Shooting

    Today FM image

    Ibrahim Halawa trial postponed AGAIN

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos