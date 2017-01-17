Supergrass "In It For The Money" | Classic Album Of The Week

The Paul McLoone Classic Album Of The Week

This week Dave Couse is in the Paul McLoone hot seat and he's chosen Supergrass' second album In It For The Money as The Classic Album Of The Week.

In It For The Money turns 20 this year and was released on Parlophone Records. The album reached No.2 in the UK Album Charts and sold 300,000 copies in the UK and over 1 million worldwide.

Only two songs were written before heading in to the Sawmills Studio in the Autumn of 1996 and the recording process was interrupted by drummer Danny Goffey returning to London to record with the band Lodger. Eventually the album featured classic singles such as Richard III, Going Out and Sun Hits The Sky.

The NME have named it as one of The Greatest British Albums Ever and the album also features in the book 1001 Albums To Hear Before You Die.

You can hear classic tracks from the album all this week on The Paul McLoone Show with Dave Couse so don't forget to tune in from 9PM, Monday-Thursday.