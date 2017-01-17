on air now Current Show

Artist Focus | Pleasure Beach

by Kate Brennan Harding  17th Jan 2017  19:00
Today FM image

Louise Duffy is all about the tunes #PlayIrishToday

Every night on Lost in Music, Louise Duffy features a brand new track. Tonight's artist in focus is Belfast's Pleasure Beach. 

Belfast quintet Pleasure Beach, today announce a new single, ‘Burning Up’, which follows up last year’s ‘Magic Mountain’, and the Choice Song of the Year nominated ‘Go!

Did you know the band was formed by chance when Lisa (drummer)  and Alan (singer) were  house sitting for 6 months, away from distractions of city life. The belfast duo became a quintet and by December 2015 they had signed a record deal. They spent last year touring and playing every festival you can think of. 

We are looking forward to a lot more from them in 2017.

 

 They have also announced series of Irish tour dates for February and March. Pleasure Beach open for Bell X1 on their sold out Olympia dates later this month, and follow these shows with their own headline dates in Dublin, Belfast, Galway, and Cork.

The dates are as follows…

February 23rd - Dublin, Whelans

February 24th - Belfast, Limelight 2

February 25th - Galway, Roisin Dubh,

March 2nd - Cork, Cyprus Avenue

