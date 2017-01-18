on air now Current Show

The Low Anthem In Session | Tonight

by Ollie Kelly  18th Jan 2017  16:45
Today FM image

#TheMcLooneSessions

It's Wednesday which means it's time for #TheMcLooneSessions.

Tonight Dave Couse will be joined by American indie-folk band The Low Anthem.

The band hail from Providence, Rhode Island and were formed in 2006 by Ben Knox-Miller and Jeff Prystowsky.

After a number of line-up changes the band released their 5th studio album Eyeland in the summer of 2016. The album was recorded in a specifically made studio in an old theatre in their hometown. 

This is a session not to be missed and you can catch it on #ThePaulMcLooneShow with Dave Couse from 9PM tonight!

 

 

 

