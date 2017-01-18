Artist Focus | Maggie Rogers

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

It is no secret that we in Lost in Music love Maggie Rogers. Louise is delighted to have her third single 'On + Off' on the show.

Maggie was discovered when a video of Pharrell being super impressed by her, went viral. Since then she has released singles, 'Alaska' and 'Dog Years'. Rogers is about to release her debut EP on February 17th.

Throwback to when Louise Duffy had a chat with Maggie late last year.

