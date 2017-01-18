Artist Focus | Maggie Rogers

on air now Current Show

by Kate Brennan Harding  18th Jan 2017  19:38
Today FM image

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

 

It is no secret that we in Lost in Music love Maggie Rogers. Louise is delighted to have her third single 'On + Off' on the show. 

 Maggie was discovered when a video of Pharrell being super impressed by her, went viral. Since then she has released singles, 'Alaska' and 'Dog Years'. Rogers is about to release her debut EP  on February 17th. 

 Throwback to when Louise Duffy had a chat with Maggie late last year.

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy weeknights 7 - 9pm

 

