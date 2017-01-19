Jay Z & Kanye, Wolf Alice, Trainspotting 2

Lost in Music has more filling than a club sandwich

Louise Duffy is broadcasting from Dundrum Shopping Centre tonight and she has a massive show lined up for you.

Tune in at 7pm!

Trainspotting 2 is nearly here, we have this legendary interview scene.... but re- enacted by someone rather close to Louise!

Kanye and Jay Z have made friends and we are defo going to honour this reunion on the show.

Plus you can win tickets to Pleasure Beach in a venue of your choice as they tour Ireland this February.

February 23rd - Dublin, Whelans –

February 25th - Galway, Roisin Dubh,

March 2nd - Cork, Cyprus Avenue