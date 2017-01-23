Salt n Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Coolio all coming to Dublin!

More details on Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

It's no secret that we love a bit of nostalgia on Lost in Music. So for anyone who loves the 90'S, check this out!

The 'I LOVE THE '90S' tour will hit Dublin's 3Arena on October 4th and Belfast's SSE Arena on October 3rd.

This is still as fresh today as it was back in the 90's.

The line-up includes Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa (featuring Spinderella), Colour Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC for a nostalgia-addled evening of their biggest hits.