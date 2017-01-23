Just Announced | Belle and Sebastian Iveagh Gardens

Belle and Sebastian are on the way to play Iveagh Gardens. In what is shaping up to be a steller Iveagh gardens season this summer. Future Islands were only announced last Friday.

Belle and Sebastian play July 20th with tickets on sale Monday 30th January.

Scottish Indie Pop legends Belle & Sebastian return to Dublin this summer to perform for the very first time in the stunning surroundings of the Iveagh Gardens on Thursday 20th July 2017.



The best pop groups want to change the world. They want to leave an imprint that no one forgets, to do more than check out as a minor statistic in the Guinness Book of Hit Singles. They want to change the world of pop, and to engage with the politics of pop. Belle & Sebastian have re-invented the pop festival; they signed to a tiny independent label but still beat Steps to a BRIT, before sweeping into the Top 40, then the Top 20. They've brought their lost sixties heroine, Evie Sands, over to play a show in Glasgow. They've sold out a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. And, in 2014, they cut an album - their ninth - called Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance, that blends electro-glide, baroque balladry, and giant-sized Europop hooks. They deserve several accolades, each of which are rare for any band in 2014 - Belle & Sebastian are unique, unpredictable, and fiercely loved.



Part of their appeal is that Belle and Sebastian have always given the impression of being completely unaware that they are even famous. Emerging in the late nineties, they appeared to be both press and camera-shy, but also entirely self-contained; they seemed to have a secret, something built around books and films, and yet were happy to share the love, stopping just short of writing individual songs for their fans. And their fans, naturally, became obsessive, formed their own bands, started their own loosely affiliated clubs, radio shows and websites. A secret gang - who wouldn't want to be a part of it?