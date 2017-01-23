WIN | Future Islands Tickets From Paul McLoone

Paul McLoone Is Giving Away Future Islands Tickets

Future Islands are one of the best synth-pop bands around and all this week Paul McLoone has tickets to be won to their upcoming Dublin show.

Eight years after they first played in Ireland the band will return to play at the Iveagh Gardens on July 6th, 2017.

Their live shows have often received huge praise for their energy and the infectious dance moves of singer Samuel Herring so this is sure to be a performance not to be missed!

To win tickets all you have to do is tune in nightly to The Paul McLoone Show from 9PM.