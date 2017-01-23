on air now Current Show

New Goldfrapp Single Tonight | The Paul McLoone Show

by Ollie Kelly  23rd Jan 2017  15:36
Today FM image

Goldfrapp "Anymore" On The Show Tonight

Tonight on The Paul McLoone Show Paul will be playing Goldfrapp's new single "Anymore."

Goldfrapp were formed in London in 1999 by Alison Goldfrapp and producer Will Gregory. They have released 6 studio albums, their most successful being 2005's Supernature which sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

Three albums later they are now gearing up for the release of their 7th studio album Silver Eye which will be out on March 31st 2017. Silver Eye was produced by Grammy winner John Congleton and features collaborators such as Bobby Krlic and Leo Abrahams who added abstract guitar textures to various tracks.

"Anymore" is Goldfrapp's first single from the upcoming album and blends together elements of electronica and pop and it is a strong return from the London duo.

To hear "Anymore" make sure you tune in to The Paul McLoone Show from 9PM tonight.

 

