Movie Club | Lost in Music

Bob Marley is added to the list

Because Matthew McConaughey was chatting with Dermot and Dave this morning. We at Lost in Music decided to use that as inspiration for our Monday Movie Club playlist.

Check out the growing list here. More every Monday on the show.

Bob Marley's classic 'Could you be Loved' featured on the 'Fool's Gold' soundtrack. McConaughey starred alongside Kate Hudson in the 2008 rom com.