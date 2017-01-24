on air now Current Show

Father John Misty announces third album release date

by Kate Brennan Harding  24th Jan 2017  16:24
Today FM image

The Paul McLoone Show - First for Music

Father John Misty has revealed a new 25 minute short film and announced he will be releasing his third album 'Pure Comedy' on April 7th.

He has shared the title track, and Paul McLoone will have it on the show after 9pm.

Tillman wrote the majority of Pure Comedy throughout 2015 and recorded all the basic tracking and vocals live to tape (in no more than two takes each) at United Studios (fka the legendary Ocean Way Studios, favored by Frank Sinatra and The Beach Boys) in Los Angeles March 2016.

Pure Comedy was co-produced once again by Josh Tillman and long-time producer Jonathan Wilson; mixed by Tillman, Wilson and Trevor Spencer, and mastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering Studios. The album features string, horn and choral arrangements from classical iconoclast Gavin Bryars (Jesus Blood Never Failed Me Yet, Sinking Of The Titanic), with additional contributions from Nico Muhly and Thomas Bartlett.

Have a look at the short film below.

Listen into The Paul McLoone Show Monday - Thursday 9 to Midnight 

 

#FirstforMusic 

 

