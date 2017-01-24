I have a Tribe #PlayIrishToday

Louise Duffy brings you the very best on Lost in Music

Every Tuesday we make a point of shining an extra light on Irish artists.

Tonight it's the turn of I have a Tribe.

Patrick O'Laoghaire is the man behind the name. His 2016 album 'Beneath a Yellow Moon' was really well received. You may have heard him on The McLoone Sessions.

He has a way of blending pop and folk and creating music with a singular theme.

Louise chose a remixed track for tonight's show, have a listen.

This week he released the video for 'After we Meet' which was filmed by Myles O'Reilly. He play's Whelans on February 3rd.

