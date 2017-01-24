I have a Tribe #PlayIrishToday

Every Tuesday we make a point of shining an extra light on Irish artists.
Tonight it's the turn of I have a Tribe.
Patrick O'Laoghaire is the man behind the name. His 2016 album 'Beneath a Yellow Moon' was really well received. You may have heard him on The McLoone Sessions.
He has a way of blending pop and folk and creating music with a singular theme.
Louise chose a remixed track for tonight's show, have a listen.
This week he released the video for 'After we Meet' which was filmed by Myles O'Reilly. He play's Whelans on February 3rd.
#LostinMusic with Louise Duffy Weeknights 7pm
https://t.co/oi7EfR8A2t@ArbutusYarns @MayKapes pic.twitter.com/mHHynlz3xa— IHaveATribe (@IHaveATribe) January 20, 2017