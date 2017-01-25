Louise Duffy's AOTW | Arctic Monkeys

Whatever People Say I am, That's What I am Not.

Arctic Monkeys released 'Whatever People Say I am, That's What I am Not' eleven years ago this week.

Yep eleven years since a lot of us sat up and took notice of this chap.

Since then Alex Turner and co have released 5 albums all to critical and popular acclaim. Making them simply one of the biggest bands in World.

Their sound has evolved and yet maintained the raw visceral edge that makes them so exciting.

Currently recording album number six in their hometown. Rumours are we will have a new AM album this year.

Louise Duffy will be playing tracks from 'Whatever People Say I am, That's What I am Not' all week.

What's your favourite? Tweet @louiseduffyshow and suggest what you want to hear.

#LostinMusic with Louise Duffy weeknights 7pm.