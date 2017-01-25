on air now Current Show

You Have to See This Heartwarming Video

by Kate Brennan Harding  25th Jan 2017  17:22
Today FM image

Amazing video about the liberties and chance meetings

This video is heart warming. Norwegian Kristin Vollset, who is a travelling musician, happened upon the horse yards in Dublin's liberties. 

Kristin was driving one day and reversed into the wall of a horse yard. The local boys came out and met her. What happened next is gorgeous. They took Kristin out for a spin on a horse and trap. Kristin was hooked and bought her own horse to keep in the yard. Becoming friends with the boys. 

She then wrote this song 'No Plan' about her time in The Liberties and the friendships she made. 

More of this type of thing! 

Louise Duffy has more details on Lost in Music 

Weeknights 7 - 9 

