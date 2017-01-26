on air now Current Show

Aine Cahill Live Session

by Clare McKenna  26th Jan 2017  10:19
What a voice.....

The incredible Aine Cahill joined Ian in studio this morning to perform her new single Plastic. What a voice! It's safe to say she went down a storm with the listeners, who were very impressed. 

Listen back to the session here:

