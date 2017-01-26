Ant And Dec Clean Up Again

Aine Cahill Live Session

What a voice.....

The incredible Aine Cahill joined Ian in studio this morning to perform her new single Plastic. What a voice! It's safe to say she went down a storm with the listeners, who were very impressed.

Listening to @Aine_Cahill on @todayfm @IanDempsey makes sitting in traffic a little more bearable! What a voice! — Ger Barry (@superger84) January 26, 2017

Listen back to the session here: