Aine Cahill Live Session

The incredible Aine Cahill joined Ian in studio this morning to perform her new single Plastic. What a voice! It's safe to say she went down a storm with the listeners, who were very impressed.
@IanDempsey @todayfm @Aine_Cahill brilliant Cavan talent— Breen (@bdaksmyth) January 26, 2017
@Aine_Cahill your voice sounded amazing on the @IanDempsey show this morning #ShineBrightLikeADiamond 💎👏👏👏— Paolo (@cahillers) January 26, 2017
@todayfm @Aine_Cahill @IanDempsey Voice of an Angel— danny breen (@dannybreen) January 26, 2017
Listening to @Aine_Cahill on @todayfm @IanDempsey makes sitting in traffic a little more bearable! What a voice!— Ger Barry (@superger84) January 26, 2017
@IanDempsey @todayfm @Aine_Cahill Two new fans here in Portlaoise. Fantastic voice.— Annie G (@royalazza) January 26, 2017
Listen back to the session here: