Glen Matlock Joins Paul McLoone Tonight

by Ollie Kelly  26th Jan 2017  14:14
Today FM image

Glen Matlock Is On The Paul McLoone Show Tonight

Never mind that it's only Thursday, former Sex Pistol and punk music veteran Glen Matlock will be Paul's guest on The Paul McLoone Show tonight. 

Matlock was the original bassist in the Sex Pistols and is credited as co-authoring 10 out of 12 songs on Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols. However, Matlock departed the band before the album's release and was replaced with Sid Vicious. Reports at the time suggested he was "kicked out because he liked The Beatles."

The Bass player went on to form several bands such as Rich Kids, The Philistines and Hot Club. He has also worked with Iggy Pop, The Damned and Primal Scream.

The 60 year old is rumored to be planning a world tour in 2018 and is sure to give a brilliant interview when he chats with Paul later on tonight. Make sure you don't miss it and tune in to The Paul McLoone Show from 9PM tonight! 

 

 

