What Is Paul McLoone Playing?

by Ollie Kelly  26th Jan 2017  15:00
Today FM image

Paul McLoone's Playlist

Last night on The Paul McLoone Show Paul played tracks from Warpaint and The XX as well as classics from The Sex Pistols and The Clash.

The show also featured brilliant Irish music from acts such as Malojian and I Have a Tribe as well as a fantastic session with Canadian singer Basia Bulat.

For more great music just like this tune in to The Paul McLoone Show every Monday-Thursday from 9PM! 

9 -10 p.m.

Depeche Mode – It’s No Good
The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
The National – Fake Empire

Goldfrapp – Anymore
The 202s – Up In Thin Air
Iggy Pop – The Passenger

The Paul McLoone Session: Basia Bulat – Let Me In
Malojian – This Is Nowhere (Aren’t You Lonely)


Damon Albarn – Lonely Press Play

Warpaint – Whiteout
The xx – Lips
Pixies – Baal’s Back

10 -11 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine – Soon
Ride – Vapour Trail
Slowdive – Star Roving

British Sea Power – Bad Bohemian
The Clash – I’m So Bored With The U.S.A.


Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The U.K.

Rage Against The Machine – Bullet In The Head
The Paul McLoone Session: Basia Bulat – Some Day Soon
I Have A Tribe – After we meet

Future Islands – Doves
Arcade Fire & Mavis Staples – I Give You Power

11p.m. – 12 a.m.

Television – Prove It
Can – Halleluwah
The Moonlandingz – Black Hanz

Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain


Johnny Cash – I see A Darkness
Elbow – All Disco

The Paul McLoone Session: Basia Burat – Good Advice
Lambchop – Howe
Roxy Music – Ladytron

David Bowie – I’m Deranged
Brian Eno – An Ending (Ascent)

