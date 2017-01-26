What Is Paul McLoone Playing?

Last night on The Paul McLoone Show Paul played tracks from Warpaint and The XX as well as classics from The Sex Pistols and The Clash.
The show also featured brilliant Irish music from acts such as Malojian and I Have a Tribe as well as a fantastic session with Canadian singer Basia Bulat.
9 -10 p.m.
Depeche Mode – It’s No Good
The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
The National – Fake Empire
Goldfrapp – Anymore
The 202s – Up In Thin Air
Iggy Pop – The Passenger
The Paul McLoone Session: Basia Bulat – Let Me In
Malojian – This Is Nowhere (Aren’t You Lonely)
Damon Albarn – Lonely Press Play
Warpaint – Whiteout
The xx – Lips
Pixies – Baal’s Back
10 -11 p.m.
My Bloody Valentine – Soon
Ride – Vapour Trail
Slowdive – Star Roving
British Sea Power – Bad Bohemian
The Clash – I’m So Bored With The U.S.A.
Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The U.K.
Rage Against The Machine – Bullet In The Head
The Paul McLoone Session: Basia Bulat – Some Day Soon
I Have A Tribe – After we meet
Future Islands – Doves
Arcade Fire & Mavis Staples – I Give You Power
11p.m. – 12 a.m.
Television – Prove It
Can – Halleluwah
The Moonlandingz – Black Hanz
Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
Johnny Cash – I see A Darkness
Elbow – All Disco
The Paul McLoone Session: Basia Burat – Good Advice
Lambchop – Howe
Roxy Music – Ladytron
David Bowie – I’m Deranged
Brian Eno – An Ending (Ascent)