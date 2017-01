Listen | Basia Bulat #TheMcLooneSesions

Basia Bulat Performed On The Paul McLoone Show

Canadian artist Basia Bulat dropped in to play some tracks from her new album for #TheMcLooneSessions.

The singer hails from Ontario, Canada and has been active since 2007. Last year saw the release of her fourth studio album Good Advice.

