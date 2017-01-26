on air now Current Show

Anonhi | New Music Tonight Paul McLoone

by Kate Brennan Harding  26th Jan 2017  16:34
Anohni Music News

You can hear the new single 'Paradise' tonight on the show. 9pm

ANOHNI will release “PARADISE,” the companion EP to last year's HOPELESSNESS, one of the most critically acclaimed and discussed albums of 2016, on March 17th via Secretly Canadian and Rough Trade. In collaboration with Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke, on “PARADISE,” ANOHNI seeks to support activist conversations and disrupt assumptions about popular music through the collision of electronic sound and highly politicized lyrics.

 

“PARADISE” includes new songs as well as material recently debuted live. On the title track, “Paradise,” Anohni voices ecstatic alienation, describing a dystopian life filled with horror, awe, comfort and threat. She expresses a sense of disembodiment: "Myself, I'm here... not here, as a point of consciousness." The music is wild and invigorating with a heavy beat conceived by Hudson Mohawke and twisting vocal treatments by Daniel Lopatin.

 

Nine portraits of women on the EP artwork reflect the feminine oracle that ANOHNI evoked in her live concert tour. HOPELESSNESS was named a top 10 album of 2016 by publications including Thump, Billboard Dance/Electronic and Rock/Alternative, Consequence of Sound, The Guardian, Red Bull, Pitchfork, Uncut,

