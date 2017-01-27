on air now Current Show

Glen Matlock in conversation with Paul McLoone

by Kate Brennan Harding  27th Jan 2017  15:22
Today FM image

The Paul McLoone Show #FirstForMusic

It's not every day a punk legend walks into Today FM. The Paul McLoone show was delighted to have Glen Matlock as very special guest. 

 Paul McLoone is a lifelong fan of Glen and The Sex Pistols so this interview is particularly special. 

 

 

 

Paul McLoone and Glen chatted about this infamous interview, writing music and what a young Glen would have made of Music Colleges. 

 

Have a listen Below.

The Paul McLoone Show #FirstForMusic 

 

 

