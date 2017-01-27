Glen Matlock in conversation with Paul McLoone

It's not every day a punk legend walks into Today FM. The Paul McLoone show was delighted to have Glen Matlock as very special guest.

Paul McLoone is a lifelong fan of Glen and The Sex Pistols so this interview is particularly special.

I met an original Pistol today... pic.twitter.com/CIeRQOsgvk — Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) January 25, 2017

Paul McLoone and Glen chatted about this infamous interview, writing music and what a young Glen would have made of Music Colleges.

Have a listen Below.

