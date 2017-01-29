on air now Current Show

Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - 29th January

by Ed Smith  29th Jan 2017  21:03
Today FM image

We drove her like we stole it!

Stone Roses – Fools Gold

Steppenwolf – Born To be Wild

The Beatles – Drive My Car

Muse – Knights Of Cydonia

Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

Motorhead – Ace Of Spades

Fleetwood Mac – The Chain

Therapy? – Going Nowhere

Tom Petty – Running Down A Dream

Rainbow – Since You’ve Been Gone

Queens Of The Stoneage – No One Knows

 

Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

Free – Alright Now

Pearl Jam – Alive

The Smiths – Panic

David Bowie – Rock N’ Roll Suicide

Cream – White Room

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Into My Arms

The Lost Brothers – Wild Mountain Thyme

Crowded House – Not The Girl You Think You Are

Wolfman and Pete Doherty – This Is For Lovers

Lamb - Gorecki

