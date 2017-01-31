on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFirst CutInterviews One Vinyl ThingPaul McLoone SessionsPaul's Picks Playlists

Last Night On The Paul McLoone Show

by Kate Brennan Harding  31st Jan 2017  14:57
Today FM image

Paul McLoone's Playlist

The playlist for last night's Paul McLoone Show included tracks from The XX, new music from Maximo Park and the brilliant Irish band Columbia Mills.

Paul also played classics from The Cure, Kate Bush and Pink Floyd too.

Paul will have more great music tonight as well as tickets to see Ride and Conor Oberst to give away!

Don't miss it, tune in to the Paul McLoone Show every Monday-Thursday from 9PM-Midnight!

9 -10 p.m.

The Cure – Disintegration


Nirvana – In Bloom
Blur – M.O.R.

Melojian – This Is Nowhere (Aren’t You Lonely)
Columbia Mills – Battles
Depeche Mode – Condemnation

The xx – A Violent Noise
The Moonlandingz – Black Hanz
Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

Elbow – Gentle Storm
Maximo Park – Risk To Exist

10 -11 p.m.

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Simple Minds – The American
Ride – Dreams Burn Down

Slowdive – Star Roving
The 202s – Up In Thin Air
The Small Faces – Tin Soldier

The New Pornographers – High Ticket Attraction


Anohni – Paradise
Blur – Death Of A Party

Katie Kim – Ghosts
Conor Oberst – Gossamer Thin

11p.m. – 12 a.m.

Pink Floyd – Us And Them/ Any Colour You Like
Lemon Jelly – The Staunton Lick
Paul Weller – The Ballad Of Jimmy McCabe

Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
Leonard Cohen – If I Didn’t Have Your Love
T. Rex – Calling All Destroyers

Waldorf And Cannon – Rise Up


PINS & Iggy Pop – Aggrophobe
John Martyn – Small Hours

  • Today FM image

    Last Night On The Paul McLoone Show

    Today FM image

    Farmers demand overdue GLAS payments

    Today FM image

    Stepmother says she bought the ticket & is sole owner

    Today FM image

    Debate continues over Enda's trip to Trump

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    Want To Go Skiing THIS Wednesday? Today FM Ski Trip

    Today FM image

    WATCH: 5 crewmen rescued from stricken vessel

    Today FM image

    The Heartwarming Way A Limerick Cafe Is Helping The Homeless

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos