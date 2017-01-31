Last Night On The Paul McLoone Show

The playlist for last night's Paul McLoone Show included tracks from The XX, new music from Maximo Park and the brilliant Irish band Columbia Mills.
Paul also played classics from The Cure, Kate Bush and Pink Floyd too.
Paul will have more great music tonight as well as tickets to see Ride and Conor Oberst to give away!
Don't miss it, tune in to the Paul McLoone Show every Monday-Thursday from 9PM-Midnight!
9 -10 p.m.
The Cure – Disintegration
Nirvana – In Bloom
Blur – M.O.R.
Melojian – This Is Nowhere (Aren’t You Lonely)
Columbia Mills – Battles
Depeche Mode – Condemnation
The xx – A Violent Noise
The Moonlandingz – Black Hanz
Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
Elbow – Gentle Storm
Maximo Park – Risk To Exist
10 -11 p.m.
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Simple Minds – The American
Ride – Dreams Burn Down
Slowdive – Star Roving
The 202s – Up In Thin Air
The Small Faces – Tin Soldier
The New Pornographers – High Ticket Attraction
Anohni – Paradise
Blur – Death Of A Party
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Conor Oberst – Gossamer Thin
11p.m. – 12 a.m.
Pink Floyd – Us And Them/ Any Colour You Like
Lemon Jelly – The Staunton Lick
Paul Weller – The Ballad Of Jimmy McCabe
Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
Leonard Cohen – If I Didn’t Have Your Love
T. Rex – Calling All Destroyers
Waldorf And Cannon – Rise Up
PINS & Iggy Pop – Aggrophobe
John Martyn – Small Hours