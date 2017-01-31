Columbia Mills In Session | #TheMcLooneSessions

Columbia Mills In Session Tomorrow

This Wednesday on The Paul McLoone Show, Paul will be joined by Bray natives Columbia Mills for a performance in #TheMcLooneSessions.

Columbia Mills, who take their name from an iconic building in Dublin that housed illegal raves during the 90's are an indietronica band who have released two EP's "Factory Settings" and "The Perfect Day."

The band have just finished recording their debut album with their first single "Never Going To Look At You in The Same Way" receiving radio play in the UK and Ireland.

Now based in Dublin the band consists of 5 permanent members who take their influences from Joy Division, The Cure and Deerhunter. Last summer, they toured extensively on the festival circuit finishing with an epic headline set on The Salty Dog Stage at Electric Picnic.

This is a session not to be missed and don't forget you can catch #TheMcLooneSessions every Wednesday from 9PM only on The Paul McLoone Show.