Harlea | Artist Focus

Lost in Music takes a look at new rising star Harlea

She is a mystery girl... But not for long.

Birmingham native Harlea is about to grab you by the scruff and make you pay attention.

Harlea moved to London on her own at 16, forging her sound by playing gigs anonymously and travelling between LA and London. She released her debut song 'Miss Me' in October '16 and it streamed 100k in a week!

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy has gotten her brand new track 'You Don't Get It'.

What do you think?

